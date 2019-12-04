|
|
Imogene A. EDMOND
Heffington
Aug. 17, 1923 - Nov. 29, 2019
Imogene A. Heffington (Morris), of Edmond, Okla-homa, passed away peace-fully on November 29, 2019 at the age of 96. She was born on August 17, 1923 in Dill City, Oklahoma. She is the daughter of Ewing and Mittie Lou Morris (Thompson). She was a loving Homemaker taking the best care of her family. Imogene is survived by her son Phil Heffington and wife Faye, 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was loved and will be forever missed.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 4, 2019