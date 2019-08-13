|
Ina F. McCurdy OKLAHOMA CITY
March 6, 1928 - Aug. 11, 2019
Ina F. McCurdy born to Raleigh and Linnie McCurdy in Okemah, Oklahoma, passed
from this life at her home in Oklahoma City on Sunday, August 11, 2019. Ina moved to Oklahoma City with her family when she was one and a half years old. Her family was always very close and loving; they took care of each other, always. Ina graduated from Capitol Hill High School in 1946. She then attended college at Oklahoma City University. She worked in the accounting department for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for thirty-eight years, where she made lifelong friends. Ina was also a member of the Oakcrest Church of Christ for many years and attended faithfully as long as her health permitted. She was always interested in art of all kinds, gardening, and animals of all kinds. Reading was a passion. Ina was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh and Linnie McCurdy; brother, Vernon McCurdy; and sister, Gail McCurdy. She is survived by one loving niece, Linda Melton and husband Guy, and one very dear nephew, David McCurdy. Also, great nieces, Lindsay Melton and Stacie McCurdy; great nephew, Eric McCurdy; and great-great niece, Lola Beam. Her dearest neighbors and Ina's dearest companion, little Joey. She wanted to thank each of you for being a part of her life and to know that she loves you. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Oakcrest Church of Christ. Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in the Chapel at Resthaven.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019