Ingeborg W. Acker OKLAHOMA CITY
Sept. 29, 1931 - Oct. 15, 2019
Ingeborg Acker passed away peacefully at St. Ann's nursing home Oct. 15, 2019. She was born in Berlin, Germany, Sept. 29, 1931. She graduated from Berlin University and moved to the United States in 1955. She met and married Eric Acker, who had also immigrated from Germany. They were married in 1958. Together, they ran Acker Industries for over 30 years. She loved to travel, but loved spending time with her family most of all. She will be remembered above all for her kindness.
She was predeceased by her husband, Eric; and son, Michael. She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Lee; son-in-law, Kregg; and beloved grandchildren, Austan, Erik, Garrison, and Gabrielle.
Per her wishes, private services will be held.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 18, 2019