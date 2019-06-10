Ingeborg H. Davis

Sept. 29, 1940 - June 7, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Ingeborg H Davis passed away Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by friends and family, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Ingeborg was born Sept. 29, 1940, in Seydlitz, Germany, to Guenther & Ursula (Hohm) Haukohl and immigrated to the United States in Dec. of 1946 with her parents and younger brother, Juergen. After living in White Sands, NM and Fort Bliss, TX, they settled in Huntsville, AL, where Ingeborg grew up and graduated from Huntsville High School in 1958. While attending Huntsville High School in 1957, she met the love of her life and future husband of almost 60 years, Paul J. Davis. In 1959, they were married, moved to Oklahoma City and had four wonderful children together: Lisa Anne, Deborah Lynn, Lori Noel, and Jennifer Lyn. Inge was a beautiful lady who was kind to everyone she met. She loved gardening and decorating and spending time with friends and family. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed by everyone who had the good fortune to know and love her. She is survived by her husband, Paul Davis; brother, Juergen Haukohl (Nancy); daughters, Lisa Allred (Stan), Lori Frymire, and Jennifer Damon (Travis); grandchildren, Chris Thornton (Maggy), Jeff Long (Brooke), Shane Thornton, Casi Kennish, Ryan Thornton, and Kassandra Damon; and great-grandchildren, Addylin Ayers, Inga Ann Thornton, Mason Long, Korbyn Long, and Westyn Long. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Lynn; and parents, Guenther and Ursula. Memorial Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Chapel at 6600 Broadway Ext., Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Published in The Oklahoman on June 10, 2019