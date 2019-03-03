Ira D. Hart Jr.

June 22, 1931 - Feb. 23, 2019



NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX

Ira D. Hart Jr. was born on June 22, 1931, to Ira D. and Wilma (McBride) Hart in Hammon, OK. Ira was called Home Feb. 23, 2019, in North Richland Hills, TX. On Sept. 1, 1950, he enlisted in the Oklahoma National Guard 45th Infantry Division serving in Fort Polk, LA; Hokkaido, Japan, and the Korean war zone. Returning from Korea in 1952, Ira chose to remain in the National Guard with 23 years of service.

He married Mary Louise Keathley in Lawton, OK on March 13, 1951. Ira graduated from Oklahoma State University in 1955 with a degree in business administration. After graduation, they moved to Anadarko to join his father in the family business. They were parents of four sons, John, David, Paul, and Stephen. Mary Louise was his loving helpmate for almost 25 years, until her death on Jan. 8, 1976.

Closing the family business in 1992, Ira was a management consultant. In 1996, he was named Assistant Director of Missions of Volunteers in Mission of the United Methodist Church. Ira received the first VIM Warm Heart award at the 2005 Annual Conference. In 2008, he retired from Oklahoma Volunteers in Mission.

Ira was the oldest of seven children.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise; parents, Ira D. and Wilma; son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Lisa; sister, Pauletta; and brothers, Allen (Mac) and Gordon.

Ira is survived by three sons and their families: John Hart (Jeffery and Kathryn Hart, Carson, Camy and Jenna), David and Brenda Hart (Mary'glenda and Michael Lewis, Rocco and Lucca), Jennifer and Jeremy Edgar (Madison and McKenna); Paul's widow, Michele Hart Corley (Joshua); Stephen Hart (Riley and Jake). Surviving siblings include Carole McCarthy, Joe Hart, Julane Taylor. Ira is also survived by his longtime, devoted friend and companion, Mary Alice Young.

In honor of Ira's love for OSU, the family is requesting to wear something Orange.

Memorial Services will be held March 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of The Servant, 14343 N. MacArthur Blvd. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 3, 2019