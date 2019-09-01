Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Charles Borromeo Catholic
5024 N Grove Ave
Warr Acres, OK 73122
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Catholic Church
5024 North Grove
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Webb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene E. Webb


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene E. Webb Obituary

Irene E. Webb
Sept. 7, 1927 - Aug. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Irene E. Webb (Biever), 91, of Oklahoma City (born in Zell, SD), passed away peacefully at 9:03 pm on August 15th in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is remembered by her loved ones as a beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was the life of the party, the last one on the dance floor, a leader in her field, and an inspiration to all. Irene spent the last 9 years of her life in Las Vegas, Nevada. She is preceded in death by husband of (64) years, Houston Webb, and son, Gregory Webb. She is survived by son, Ronald Webb and wife, Camille; son, Thomas Webb; daughter, Saundra Carriker (Webb) and husband, Brent; 7 grand-children, Bliss Webb, Garth Webb, Karli Sager, Rachel Sager Sales, Anna Cobarruvias (Sager), April Hurley (Webb), and Joshua Webb; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Good night, Irene. I'll see you in my dreams.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Sep-tember 7th, at St. Charles Catholic Church at 5024 North Grove in Oklahoma City. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Memorial Cemetery, 7500 W. Britton Road.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.