Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
1820 S Douglas Blvd
Midwest City, OK 73130
(405) 733-2991
Irene Louise Reynolds

Irene Louise Reynolds
Nov. 3, 1928 - July 28, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
Irene Louise Reynolds was born on November 3, 1928 in Radley, Kansas to Louie and Fannie Bia. She was a devoted wife to Ray Reynolds, her husband of 66 years, and a mother to two daughters, Judy and Susan.
Irene was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Midwest City and a member of Eastern Star. She retired as an Item Manager in the Shipping and Receiving Department at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma. She enjoyed her family, cooking, sewing, playing cards and bingo, going to the casino, and collecting Precious Moments figurines. Irene was a resident of Midwest City, Oklahoma for 61 years. She spent the last three years at Arbor House with many special friends and care-givers.
Funeral service for Irene will be held July 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel in Midwest City.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019
