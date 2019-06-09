|
|
Irene R. Moore DEL CITY
Dec. 21,1922 - June 6, 2019
Irene Riley Moore, 96, was born to Erasmus and Amanda Ellen Harris Riley, in Mill Creek, OK.
She enjoyed collecting antiques, playing bridge, and bargain shopping. Irene dedicated her life to teaching. She taught at MWC High School for 28 years, and also in TX for 10 years.
Irene is survived by her son Terry Bob and wife Debbie Moore of Sulphur, OK, one daughter Diane and husband Johnny King of Kaufman, TX, three grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Clede, one grandson Kyle King, and one brother E.W. Riley, Jr.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Mon. 6-10-2019, at Hickory Cemetery in Hickory, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 9, 2019