Iris M. Atkins

Sept. 24, 1928 - June 20, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

Iris M. Atkins, of Midwest City, OK, born Sept. 24, 1928, in Norwich, England, passed away on June 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by son, John F. Atkins; ex-husband and dear friend, Billy G. Atkins; parents, Edith and Edward Farrell; and sisters, Hilda and Kathleen. She leaves behind her children, Patrick Atkins (son) and wife Brenda, Sandy Atkins (daughter-in-law), Bill Atkins (son) and wife Sharon, Sara Atkins (daughter), and Karen Sholar (daughter) and husband James; her 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, her beloved nephew and nieces, and many other friends and family members who loved her dearly. Iris came to the U.S. in 1952 to marry Bill, who was in England at the time as a U.S. Airman. Bill and Iris met and fell in love in England, married and raised five children together in various places including Texas, Kansas, Arkansas, Okinawa, California, and finally, Oklahoma. Iris was an avid reader throughout her lifetime. In England, she studied English literature, which she never lost her passion for. Throughout her lifetime, she would regularly recite poetry and seemed to have in her memory everything written by the great poets of all time. She always recollected the perfect part of a poem in response to a feeling or action that had just occurred; it was an amazing experience for those who were near and dear to her. Although her memory wasn't so great in these last years, just a few short months ago she beautifully recited several verses from The Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam, without missing a beat. Iris was a brilliant person. She was very unique in so many wonderful ways. She was a person who always took the high road and handled herself with grace and dignity. She was brave and stoic, yet loving and nurturing. She was also incredibly charismatic. She loved socializing with people, and they her. People were always naturally drawn to her wherever she went. Most of all, Iris loved her family with an unwavering love that was strong, pure, and unconditional. To say she will be missed is an understatement. We will forever love her and cherish her memory… Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26 at Candlewood Chapel – Ford Funeral Services, 305 S. Sooner Rd., Del City, OK, with Viewing to be held on Tuesday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Published in The Oklahoman on June 23, 2019