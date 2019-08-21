|
|
Irma Faye Goss EDMOND
January 22, 1927 - August 16, 2019
Irma Faye Goss, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Arcadia, Oklahoma on January 22, 1927 to Frank and Iva Neff. She attend-ed Arcadia and Edmond Schools, but graduated high school in 1944 from Eagle Rock High School in Los Angles, California. During World War II she worked in a manufacturing plant toward the war effort building headphones for the Coast Guard. In 1945 she moved to San Antonio, Texas where she lived eighteen years before moving back to Oklahoma in 1963 where she worked at the Oklahoma Furniture Factory in Guthrie. During this time she met her soul mate, Leroy Goss, who she married in 1966. Except for a short three year period in Sarasota, Florida, they made their home in Enid, Oklahoma, where she was a homemaker and raised her family. Irma became a single mother when Leroy suddenly died in 1985. A new chapter opened in her life in 1986 when she became a nanny for the Bay and Debra Mitchell family and their three children, Elliot, Madeline and Adam. Irma dearly loved her new extended family and after six years of being with the Mitchell's, moved back to Edmond in order to continue to be a part of their family.
Irma loved her family, her neighbors, her dogs, her Oklahoma State Cowboys and the OKC Thunder. In her spare time she liked to read and crochet blankets. Her blankets have graced and currently grace the beds of all her grandchildren as well as the children and grand-children of her friends.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband Leroy, her parents, her brother Coen and her sisters Nellie, Ruth and Jessie.
She is survived by her three sons: David Goss and wife Lisa of Piedmont, Oklahoma, Brian Goss of Lebanon, Illinois, Michael Goss and wife Lori of Allen, Texas; and her seven grandchildren: Erin, Andrew, Matthew, Emily, Ryleigh, Sydney and Griffin; as well as many other family members and friends.
There will be a public viewing for Irma on Friday, August 23rd, at 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Matthews Funeral Home, 601 S. Kelly Avenue, Edmond, OK.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24th, at 10:00am, also at Matthews Funeral Home, with graveside service following immediately afterwards at Summit View Cemetery, 1808 N. Pine St., Guthrie, OK.
In lieu of flowers, Irma requested donations be made to the or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 21, 2019