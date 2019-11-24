|
|
Jack Howard OKLAHOMA CITY
Aug. 11, 1924 - Nov. 18, 2019
John Edward Howard was born Aug. 11, 1924, in Montreal, Canada. He passed away in OKC Nov. 18, 2019. "Jack" Howard, aka Dad, Daddy Jack and (affectionately) by his oldest child, "the old man," was the younger son of George E. and Alyce M. Howard. Although born in Canada to Canadian parents, he was raised in Muskogee, OK. He graduated from Muskogee Central HS and became a member of Phi Gamma Delta at the University of Oklahoma. During WWII, he served in the U.S. Navy, eventually being stationed on the island of Guam. After the war, he married Mary Cummins and moved his young family to OKC in 1959. He was appointed Asst. Director of what was then the ABC Board in the administration of his childhood friend, J. Howard Edmondson. He enjoyed a long career in the wholesale liquor business – working until the age of 88. Jack was a lifelong fan of Oklahoma University athletics – both men's and women's teams, and his love for the N.Y. Yankees was well-known. He always kept up with the latest sports and politics.
Those who knew him appreciated his hope for the next generations. The love he had for his family was seen throughout his life. He was an extremely proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; and son, Ed. He is survived by his children, Sid and wife Virginia, Terrie and husband Gregg, Michael and wife Denise, Lisa and husband Grover; by his eight grandchildren, John and Christi Howard, Mary Webb, Lauren Clanin, Thomas and Alex Schulte, Natalie Howard and Hannah Pratz; and by five great-grandchildren, Jack, Griffin, Henry, Audrey, and Lily.
"Dad didn't teach his family everything we know, but he taught us all what we needed to know about life. We are all going to miss him."
There will be a Memorial Service at the Crossings Community Church Chapel, 14600 Portland Ave., 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019