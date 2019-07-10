Jack L. Riggall, MD

Dec. 3, 1920 - July 6, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jack L. Riggall M.D., age 98, beloved husband, father, friend and doctor passed away Saturday July 06, 2019. Jack was born on December 03, 1920 in Versailles, Illinois. He grew up in Englewood, Colorado and graduated from the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, CO in 1947. While a medical student during WWII, Jack served in the Army Specialized Training Program (ASTP) and the Army Enlisted Reserve. He completed an Internship at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana where he met and married the love of his life Ramona. They were married for 63 years until her death in 2010. When the Korean War started in 1950, he joined the United States Air Force and served as an officer at the USAF Hospital at Norton Air Force Base, San Bernardino, CA where he received commendations for his reorganization and admin-istration of the hospital's patient services. Thereafter in Oklahoma City he completed a residency at the Veterans Administration in Internal Medicine and then began many years of private practice. Jack and Ramona had two sons James and Michael. Jack loved his family and enjoyed taking them on vacations especially to Colorado where he enjoyed his favorite pastime, Trout Fishing. Jack is survived by his son Jim and his wife Viqui, his sister-in-law Mona Riggall and her children in OKC, brother-in-law Stanley Stackhouse and his children in Indiana. Jack was loved by his family, friends and patients for his generosity and genuine attention to their needs. He was a loyal husband, father and friend. He will be missed. Services will be held graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery Thurs., July 11, at 2 pm. Published in The Oklahoman on July 10, 2019