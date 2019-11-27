Home

Corbett Funeral & Cremation Service
807 West Wilshire Blvd.
Oklahoma City, OK 73116
(405) 488-3848
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Brill Chapel at Epworth Villa
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
JACK OSBORN


1925 - 2019
JACK OSBORN Obituary

Jack H. Osborn
Dec. 30, 1925 - Nov. 25, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Jack Osborn passed away Nov. 25, 2019. He was born Dec. 30, 1925, to Ernest and Mildred Osborn in Enid, OK. He graduated from Enid High School in 1943.
Jack joined the Navy and served in the Pacific Theater until the end of WWII. After WWII, he graduated from Oklahoma A&M University, where he met the lovely Betty Ryan, of Pawnee, OK. They were married on Oct. 9, 1949.
In 1949, Jack began his career with Southwestern Bell telephone company, where he would work for more than 30 years.
Jack was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, and he and Betty enjoyed living their last years at Epworth Villa, among many friends.
He is survived by brother, Bill Osborn and wife Kay; brother, Jim Osborn and wife Jane; nieces, nephews and others.
A Memorial Service will be held in the Brill Chapel at Epworth Villa in Oklahoma City on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Pawnee, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to BritVil Community Food Pantry or .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 27, 2019
