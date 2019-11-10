Home

Jack L. Owen
April 10, 1934 - November 4, 2019

NEWALLA
Jack was born to Glenn Lee and Lora Ella (Turney) Owen in Binger, Oklahoma on the family homestead and passed away at St. Anthony Hospital, OKC, at the age of 85.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, older brother Joe, and younger sister Alice Watson.
Jack was stationed in Germany while serving our Country in the US Army. Jack was a Produce Manager of a National food chain and later became president of the United Food Commercial Workers Union until he retired. Jack's passion and love was always horses, primarily Appaloosa Horses. He bred, raised and showed many of the Owen Ranch horses to World and National Titles.
Memorial service will be held Sat. November 16th, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Newalla @ 2pm.

20800 SE 59th St.
Newalla, OK

Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 10, 2019
