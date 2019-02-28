Jack Porter Pouland

July 26, 1930 - February 25, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Jack Porter Pouland was born July 26, 1930 in Huntington, TX the son of Wiley Jack and Birdie Belle (Porter) Pouland. He completed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019, at the age of 88. Jack married Florene "Flo" Josephine Knapik on October 18, 1947 in Houston, TX. They made their home in a number of different places during Jack's career with Halliburton. They moved to Oklahoma City in 1980 where they have lived ever since. Jack loved to be with his family whenever he could. He loved to fish and play golf but fishing was his greatest love. He especially enjoyed taking his family fishing with him. He was a dedicated employee of Halliburton where his wife says he never complained about going to work. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Flo; his sons, Kenny Pouland and his wife Ruegena of Tulsa and Carl Grant Pouland of Ponca City; his grandchildren, Grant Pouland, Lynn Swenson, Tim Pouland, Tiffany Myers, Jeff Pouland and Kimberly Pouland; his great grandchildren, Garrett Pouland, Karson Jo Pouland, Jacob Swenson, Jack Swenson, Jimmy Swenson, Gabriel Pouland, Jackson Pouland, William Pouland, Joshua Pouland and Seth Logan Pouland. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Farley Jack Pouland. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, at the Vondel Smith Mortuary North, 13125 N. MacArthur Blvd. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Charles Catholic Church with interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 5024 N. Grove Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73122. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary