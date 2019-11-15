|
|
Jack R. Vanwey MIDWEST CITY
January 25, 1932-November 4, 2019
Jack Robert Vanwey passed away Monday morning on November 4. Jack was born on January 25, 1932 to George and Edna Vanwey in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the Air Force after high school as an aircraft maintenance mechanic in support of The Korean Conflict. While stationed at Perrin Air Station in Denison, Texas, he married Verna Phillips on August 22, 1953. In 1971, Jack was transferred to Tinker Air Force Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma as a civilian employee. He retired from Tinker in 1989. Jack was preceded in death by his mother Edna, father George and his brothers Rondel and William. He is survived by his wife Verna, daughters Sheri Cormier (Lowell) and Ronda Hair, his 4 grandchildren Mathew and Casey Hair, Richard and Jackson Cormier and great grandchild Jaivyn Cormier. A memorial service is planned for November 16, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Choctaw Church of Christ in Choctaw, OK. Donations can be made to any military/veteran .
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 15, 2019