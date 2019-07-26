|
Jack White OKLAHOMA CITY
February 1, 1921 - July 24, 2019
Jack White was born February 01, 1921 near Allen, TX. He was raised in a share croppers shack on a cotton farm near Apache, OK. When he was 5 years old his mother sewed a shoulder strap on a flour sack and he went to the cotton patch to pick cotton. He and his siblings only attended school during the second semester. He grad-uated high school in 1939, then hitch-hiked to Oklahoma City. He found a job with H.L. Green Co., a five and dime on Main Street, and worked there until the war started. He served in the Pacific region during WWII and again in Korea.
In 1954, he started Globe Color Press, a commercial printing company. He served 2 terms as President of the Printing Industry of Oklahoma; was a board member of Printing Industry of America in New York; trustee of Southern Institute of Graphic Arts, Nashville; Vice President of Southern Graphic Arts Assoc. in Atlanta; President of Downtown Optimist Club; a member of Oklahoma City Club of Printing House Craftsmen; and Young Men's Dinner Club.
Jack was active in Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a member for almost 80 years. When we returned from WWII, he and other returning servicemen began the 3Cs Sunday School class. Jack was instrumental in getting the Union out of the printing industry in Oklahoma City. In retaliation, the Union filed an "unfair labor practice" charge against him. He appeared in Federal Court and the charges were dismissed in 5 minutes. He organized Tulakes Flying Club and flew all over the U.S. and Canada. He enjoyed square dancing, fishing, flying, and traveling with his wife throughout most of the world. After the war, he met Alice Waddell working for an advertising company. He asked her to marry him and she laughed at him. They had 69 years together and three wonderful children: Ross White, Jacki Banks, and Kathy Lantz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Lelia White; his wife Alice; his sisters Ruby Eades and Grace Brown; his brother James White; his grandson Trevor White; and his granddaughter Christina Hotze; and son-in-law Carl Banks. He is survived by his children: Ross White and wife Martha of Branson, MO; his daughters Jacki Banks of Lindsay, and Kathy Lantz of Lexington; grandchildren: Becky Morgan of Madisonville, TN, Michael Mize, Branson, MO, Thomas Lewis and wife Tiffiny, Oklahoma City, Jennifer Bond; and many great-grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A memorial can be sent in his name to Wesley United Methodist Church in lieu of flowers. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Smith & Kernke on North May Ave. Funeral Services will be 2:30 PM Saturday, July 27, at Wesley United Methodist Church in OKC.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 26, 2019