|
|
Jackey Don Ivey YUKON
June 18, 1963 - Aug. 29, 2019
Jackey Don Ivey, 56, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Bethany, OK. Jackey was born on June 18, 1963, in Wewoka, OK to parents Jessie Don and Sharon Cox Ivey. Jackey was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Don and Sharon Cox Ivey. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Ivey; his sister, Gail Champlin; sister, Melinda McCall; grandchildren, Ariana, Elijah, and Nayelli; nieces, Valerie and Kaylee; nephews, Tyelar and Kyle; as well as numerous other family members and many dear friends, especially Sue Mauer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel in Yukon, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 8, 2019