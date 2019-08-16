|
|
Jackie Paul "Jack" YUKON
Hollingsworth
September 1, 1934 - August 15, 2019
Jackie Paul (Jack) Hollings-worth entered the Kingdom of Heaven on August 15, 2019. Born Sept. 1, 1934 in Kentucky to James Marion and Bertha Mae Roark Hollingsworth, his father died in the coal mines when Jack was 3 and he was raised by step-father Luther Kiser. Jack worked as a truck driver and auto worker, retiring after 30 years of employment at Columbus Auto Parts. He also served for six years in the Army Reserves. At church, he met a beautiful, young widow, Loretta Toler, and they married on March 25, 1963. Jack raised her sons, Stan, Terry and Mark, with love and kindness, and they, and their families, loved him deeply. Jack and Loretta moved from Ohio to Yukon, OK in 2010 and were devoted members of Edmond First Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, 2 brothers and 1 sister, his wife of almost 56 years, Loretta, in Feb 2019, and son, Dr. Stan Toler, in 2017. He is survived by sister, Lorene Delong; daughter-in-law, Linda Toler; son, Dr. Terry Toler (Sue); son, Dr. Mark Hollingsworth (Mary); 6 grandchildren and their spouses, and 13 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, at 11:00 AM at Edmond First Church of the Nazarene, 3001 S. Blvd., Edmond, OK. For full obituary visit www. matthewsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 16, 2019