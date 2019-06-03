Home

Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Viewing
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Henderson Hills Baptist Church
Edmond, OK
View Map
JACKIE JARNIGAN


Jackie Jarnigan
Sept. 7, 1938 - May 31, 2019

EDMOND
Mary Jacqueline Carl Jarnigan (better known as Jackie) was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Ray Jarnigan. Jackie is survived by five children, Jana Lea, Judy Lynn, Jeri Lane, Jeffrey Ray, and Jami Lou. Jackie was known as "Gram" to her eight grandchildren - Chad, Jessica, Jaxon, Mary, Jack, Emily, Braxton, and Colton. Jackie was the vision of a woman who walked with God. She never wavered in her love of her family and of God. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ." A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be held at Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond, OK on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Viewing will be held 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019
