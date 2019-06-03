Jackie Jarnigan

Mary Jacqueline Carl Jarnigan (better known as Jackie) was born on Sept. 7, 1938, in Oklahoma City. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Jerry Ray Jarnigan. Jackie is survived by five children, Jana Lea, Judy Lynn, Jeri Lane, Jeffrey Ray, and Jami Lou. Jackie was known as "Gram" to her eight grandchildren - Chad, Jessica, Jaxon, Mary, Jack, Emily, Braxton, and Colton. Jackie was the vision of a woman who walked with God. She never wavered in her love of her family and of God. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32: "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ." A Celebration of Jackie's Life will be held at Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond, OK on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. The Viewing will be held 2-8 p.m. on Monday, June 3 at Matthews Funeral Home, Edmond, OK.