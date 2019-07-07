Home

JACKYE CHAMBERLIN


1942 - 2019
JACKYE CHAMBERLIN Obituary

Jackye L. Chamberlin
July 21, 1942 - July 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
We have lost the most wonderful, loving person after a brief illness. Jackye was a dedicated preschool teacher at Council Road Baptist Church for many years and loved her little ones. She was a member of Church of the Servant. She graduated from Southeast High School in 1960 and attended Oklahoma City Community College.
Preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Chamberlin; mother, Christine Sawyer; and father, William Mabee; Jackye is survived by her daughters, Glenna Chamberlin and Kara Koehn (David); her grandchildren, Abigail and Paul; her sisters, Jan Angle, Gayle Mitterer (Dick), and Penni Mashore (Ron); her brother, Thomas Sawyer; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Services pending.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 7, 2019
