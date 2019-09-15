|
|
Jacqueline Blake OKLAHOMA CITY
Harrah
March 12, 1926 - Sept. 12, 2019
Jacqueline Blake Harrah passed away on Sept. 12, 2019. She was the definition of a matriarch - a loving Wife, a selfless and caring Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Jacqueline was born in Bartlesville, OK in 1926. Her parents relocated in the early 1940s to Oklahoma City, where she met the love of her life, Thomas Kelly Harrah. Jacqueline and Thomas married on Oct. 1, 1949. Outside of being an amazing wife and mother, Jacqueline had a passion for sewing, embroidery and quilting. She also spent time working in the school library. She was a longtime member of the St. Luke's United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Blake Harrah; her brother, Bruce Blake; and her husband and soul mate, Thomas Kelly Harrah.
She is survived by her son, Michael Harrah; daughter, Carol Willman and her husband, Ken Willman; her grandchildren, Jennifer White, Christian McGuigan, Blake Harrah, Courtney Willman, and Anna Jacobs; and great-grandchildren, Rilynn Burke, Blakelee White, and Peyton Harrah.
Friends and family are invited to a Graveside Service on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 8701 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the (www.arthritis.org) or the ().
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 15, 2019