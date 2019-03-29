Jacquie Flesner

February 6, 1927 - March 27, 2019



EDMOND

Jacquie Flesner was born on February 6, 1927 in Quincy, IL and passed away on March

27, 2019 in Edmond, OK. She met the love of her life, Larry Flesner, whom she married on February 24, 1946. They grew their family on a small farm outside Golden, Illinois with their three young daughters. In 1955 they moved to Dallas, TX where Larry embarked on his new career with Xerox. The family later relocated to Edmond in 1963, where Jacquie became an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, the Edmond Republican Women's Club, Newcomer's Club, and eventually the Edmond Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid tennis player until the age of 80, and she enjoyed water exercise for over 40-years. Jacquie is survived by her 3 daughters, Cynthia, Debbie, and Sonya, as well as her 5 grand-children and 10 great-grandchildren. Her services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th, at Peace Lutheran Church.