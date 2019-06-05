James Alton Cline

Oct. 11, 1926 - June 1, 2019



MIDWEST CITY

James (Jim) Alton Cline was born October 11, 1926 in Heavener, OK to Abner Zach and Sarah Gertrude (Woody) Cline. He grew up in Hartshorne, OK where he attended school, during his teenage years they moved to California to work in the shipyards. He was drafted into the Army at 18 during WWII. He worked odd & end jobs until he re-entered the military to serve during the Korean War. He married Mary Lou Wagoner-Cockerham on June 15, 1952 in McAlester, OK. Grandpa worked for Tinker refueling airplanes until he retired to care for Grandma during her many bouts with cancer. Grandpa was well known for his string trick, card tricks, jokes, rhymes, riddles, his harmonica and overall cheerful demeanor. Grandpa loved to show his grandkids, great and great-great grandkids every trick, rhyme and riddle he could remember. He enjoyed Karaoke, playing CLR, dinners & desserts out, his beloved church family at Highland Park Baptist and watching old westerns. Grandpa was preceded in death by his parents, siblings - Ruby, Elsie, Vivian, Roy, Lloyd, Raymond, Don, many nieces, nephews and the love of his life, Grandma - Mary Lou Cline. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Greer and husband, George. Grandkids Mike Greer & girlfriend Janet, Karen & Chris Greenlee, Priscilla Greer & boyfriend Mel, Travis & Shanna Gates and Trevor & Nicole Gates. His brother Charles and wife Doris of Oregon. Great- Grandchildren Alexis, Nathan, Matthew, Cheyenne, Austin, Jakob, Nikki, Zachary, Brayden, Gavin, Jacob, Kobe, Milez, Alexias & Maliki. Great- Great Grandchildren JasonJay & Grace. As well as many precious nieces, nephews, and friends who have become family. A visitation will be Wed., June 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Bill Eisenhour North-east Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Bill Eisenhour Northeast Chapel, 8805 NE 23rd St., OKC, OK 73141 with burial to follow Military Honors rendered by a U.S. Army Honors Detail at Sunny Lane Cemetery, Del City, OK.

In honor of Grandpas love of all things Western, please dress in your Western Attire for his service if you would like. Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary