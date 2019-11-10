|
James "Jimmy" OKLAHOMA CITY
Atkinson
July 31, 1946 - November 6, 2019
On Wednesday, November 6, 2019, James "Jimmy" Atkinson, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 73 of complications with diabetes in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born on July 31, 1946, in Austin, TX to Dr. James and Katherine Atkinson. He was raised in Brenham, TX, graduating from Brenham High School in 1964. He completed his first degree at Blinn College, transferring to the University of Texas in Austin, receiving his Architecture degree in 1970 with straight A's. He practiced Architecture from 1971-2013, 42 years, in Altus, OK. He became licensed in Oklahoma after completing an apprenticeship with William Appleby & Associates. In later years, he was Owner and Principle Architect at GBA Architects. He was as well-respected for his work ethic, as he was passionate for architecture and beauty in his designs across Oklahoma. He was dedicated to providing every client with a true hand-drawn blueprint. He made a long-lasting connection with everyone he met and was an avid Texas Longhorn fan. On January 25, 1969, he married Carole Jean Gilmore. They raised two children, Kirk and Katie. He loved his family unconditionally, taught with a soft tone, and brought humor and joy to all of life's experiences. It was said by one of his dearest friends, "I never heard him say a bad word about anyone." In retirement, he had a passion for painting. He created artful colorful canvases for family and friends to adorn their homes with his custom thoughtful artistry. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. James H. and Katherine S. Atkinson. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Carole; children Kirk and Sara Atkinson, Katie Atkinson and Benjamin James; brother David and wife Caren Atkinson and their two children, Sarah and Kevin Knox, and Seth Atkinson; and grandchildren Jay, Kennedy and Kameron. A viewing & visitation will be held from 12pm-4pm on Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors located at 6600 Broadway Extension, Oklahoma City, OK 73116. Please visit the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors website to express condolences, share fun stories and thoughtful memories of Jim, our most favorite person in the world.
