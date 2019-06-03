Home

Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
(405) 848-3744
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Directors
6600 Broadway Extension
Oklahoma City, OK 731161298
JAMES CLARK


James Edward Clark
Feb. 21, 1947 - May 31, 2019

MOORE
James E. Clark, aka Jim Ed Clark, passed away from this life to eternity May 31, 2019, at his home in Moore, OK. Big Jim was born on Feb. 21, 1947, to Robert Clark & Edna Lee Bryan in Muskogee, OK.
After graduating from Northwest Classen High School, Jim joined the Army in 1966, served a tour in Vietnam and returned home to OKC in 1969.
Upon Jim's return, he began serving as a police officer for 32 years with five different departments, which he thoroughly enjoyed and was his passion.
Jim married the love of his life, Fran, in 1983. He became a husband like no other and an instant dad who sincerely loved his family.
Left to cherish his memory, is Fran, wife of 36 years; daughter, Shannon, and grandchildren, Emil, Burak, and James; daughter, Margaret Golden and husband Don, their children, Micheala, Tessa, and Alan; son, Jason Morgan and wife Jenny, their five children, Tiffany, Kyra, Hannah, Tristen, and Taylor; and brother, David Clark and wife Linda, their children, Paul, David Jr., and Allison.
Visitation will be at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper on June 3, 5-8 p.m. with a Memorial Service on June 4 at 2 p.m. at the Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Chapel with Interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 3, 2019
