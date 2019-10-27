|
|
James William EDMOND
Clement
December 15, 1982-October 15, 2019
James William Clement, beloved husband to Jessica, loving father to Souva and Pascal, and dedicated son to Marilyn and Bill, was taken from us too soon on October 15, 2019. He was 36. An Eagle Scout, a graduate of Bishop McGuinness High School, and an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma Aerospace Engi-neering Program, James moved to Michigan early in his professional career, where he met the love of his life, his wife Jessica. James and Jessica had recently returned to Oklahoma to raise their two young girls. His family and friends will deeply miss his dry humor, engi-neering brilliance, remote-controlled vehicle tricks, fireworks display skills, ramp-building talents, sous-vide and grilling expertise, board game prowess, and fun-loving mischief-making. He is survived by his wife and daughters; his mother Marilyn; his sisters Adrienne and Jessica; and many heartbroken aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, with the family greeting friends from 2:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. at which time the celebration of life service will begin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Charcot Marie Tooth Research Foundation (CMTRF), http://www.cmtrf.org/inmemoryclement
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019