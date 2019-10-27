Home

POWERED BY

Services
Matthews Funeral Home
601 South Kelly Avenue
Edmond, OK 73003
(405) 341-2787
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CLEMENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES CLEMENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers

James William
Clement
December 15, 1982-October 15, 2019

EDMOND
James William Clement, beloved husband to Jessica, loving father to Souva and Pascal, and dedicated son to Marilyn and Bill, was taken from us too soon on October 15, 2019. He was 36. An Eagle Scout, a graduate of Bishop McGuinness High School, and an alumnus of the University of Oklahoma Aerospace Engi-neering Program, James moved to Michigan early in his professional career, where he met the love of his life, his wife Jessica. James and Jessica had recently returned to Oklahoma to raise their two young girls. His family and friends will deeply miss his dry humor, engi-neering brilliance, remote-controlled vehicle tricks, fireworks display skills, ramp-building talents, sous-vide and grilling expertise, board game prowess, and fun-loving mischief-making. He is survived by his wife and daughters; his mother Marilyn; his sisters Adrienne and Jessica; and many heartbroken aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday November 8, 2019 at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel, with the family greeting friends from 2:00p.m. until 3:00p.m. at which time the celebration of life service will begin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Charcot Marie Tooth Research Foundation (CMTRF), http://www.cmtrf.org/inmemoryclement
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Matthews Funeral Home
Download Now