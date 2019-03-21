James "Scott" Critz

Nov. 11, 1967 - March 16, 2019



PIEDMONT

It is with great sadness that the family of Scott announces his untimely passing. He battled end stage liver disease for the last year and brain cancer (glioblas-toma). In Scott's 51 years he never met a stranger and was loved by everyone who knew him. Scott is survived by his loving wife, Angel, daughter, Brooke (aka Shugs), 2 step-sons, Nik and Riley, father, Jim Critz and step-mother, Dianne of Sacramento, CA; mother, Carol and Ron Reynolds of Chickasha, OK; step-sister, Patty Ennis, step-brother, Scott Reynolds and as Scott would say, the best sister ever, Sally Critz. After graduating from PC West in 1986 he began his 30+ year career at what is now Southern Tire Mart where he spent the last 25 yrs as Plant Manager. Scott's lifelong passion for family, friends and employees will remain a large part of his legacy as will his love of OU and the watch parties he was famous for. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Sat. March 23rd 2pm at Lake Overholser Pavillion and/or Memorial March 28th at 2pm - Mosaic Church 5821 NW Exp. in Warr Acres, OK 73132. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary