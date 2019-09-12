|
|
James David OKLAHOMA CITY
Davenport
Jan. 22, 1924 - Sept. 10, 2019
James David Davenport, age 95, passed peacefully surrounded by family on September 10, 2019, after a short illness. Born and raised in Alma, AR to the parents of Nellie Sloan and Wilbur Davenport. He graduated from Howe High School. He served as a signalman in the U.S. Navy and was present at Normandy Beach during World War II, where his ship scuttled. After the war, he attended and played football at Carl Albert Junior College. He married Oleta Ford from Howe, OK in 1947. James graduated from Central State College in Edmond with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health. He taught school and was a basketball coach at Millwood School. Then he went to work for Oklahoma City County Health Department as a water quality inspector and supervisor, and later became assistant chief. He was the first public health sanitarian to have a BS degree. James enjoyed many sports, including playing on softball and bowling leagues, quail hunting, golfing and water skiing. He loved buying, repairing and selling cars. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Oleta Ford, daughter, Donna Miller and infant son, and his sister, Wilburta Dolph. He is survived by son-in-law Rodger Miller of Oklahoma City; grandson David Miller of Edmond, OK, his wife Teresa and great grandchildren Elodie, Esther and Evelyn; granddaughter Jamie Howard and husband Kevin of Oklahoma City; nephew Jim Dolph; niece Dixie Dolph; nephews Don and Darrel Lampe; and many other loved family and friends. Services will be held at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home in Heavener, OK at 1:00pm on Friday, Sept. 13th. Burial at the Howe Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 12, 2019