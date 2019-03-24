James Robert Denny

Dec. 1, 1944 - Mar. 20, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

James Robert Denny, 74, passed away on March 20, 2019. James was born on December 1, 1944 to Joseph and Anne Denny in Long Beach, California. James was a member of St. James the Greater Catholic Church for over 20 years. He enjoyed watching horse racing, USC football, and any hockey team. He also enjoyed listening to 60 and 70's era classic rock, mostly on KOMA radio. James loved the beach, particularly Hunt-ington Beach, California and his favorite restaurants were In-and-Out Burger and Del Rae. James was a dog lover and had multiple over the years. Above all, James was a family man and loved nothing more than spending time with his kids and grandkids. James is survived by his wife of 28 years, Claudia; children, Mike Denny, Tim Denny, Kevin Denny, Brandon Denny, and Rebecca Muniz; grandchildren, Sean, Malissa, Mitchell, Ryan, Devin, and Evie Denny, and Alex and Henry Muniz; brother, Larry Denny; and a host of other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Anne Denny. Services for James will be at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, located at 4201 S. McKinle y Ave., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 24, 2019