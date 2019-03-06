James W. Fidler

August 6, 1931 - March 3, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

James W. Fidler was born on August 6, 1931 to Ralph and Grace Fidler in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Classen High School where he attended school with his future wife of 63 years, Dorothy Ann Fidler. He then went to Oklahoma A&M where he played basketball for Henry Iba and excelled on the collegiate debate team, winning first place in several national debate competitions. During college, he received honorable discharge from Oklahoma A&M to enlist in the Coast Guard during the Korean War. While in the service, he forged a lifelong friendship with his fellow Coast Guardsman, Arnold Palmer. At the end of his military service, he returned home to attend the University of Oklahoma to study Political Science.

He started his sales career at age 11 selling shoes for Della Harrold in Oklahoma City. As a young man, he traveled the state as a stump speaker for Robert S Kerr and spent several years as a successful land man for Phillips Petroleum before finding his passion in the foodservice business in the mid 1960's. His exemplary career as an executive in the industry took him and his family across the country until he eventually found his way back home to Oklahoma City when he acquired William E. Davis & Sons from his dear friend, Bill Davis. His legacy lives on in the family business, Fidler Marketing, Inc., that he facilitated after his retirement from corporate leadership and in the many lives he impacted as a husband, father, mentor, consultant, advisor and friend.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Grace Fidler, and his sister, Wanda Fidler. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Ann Fidler, son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Heather Fidler, son-in-law and daughter, Leland and Tish Tate, a niece, nephew and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, March 8th, from 8:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper. Graveside Services will be 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 9th, at Jones IOOF Cemetery in Jones, OK with Memorial Services to follow 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9th, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper. Donations may be made to: Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Ste. 905, Bethesda, MD 20814.