James C. "J.C." Goyer, 84, passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, after a short illness . James was born March 15, 1934, in Choctaw, Oklahoma, to Marion and Virginia (Smiley) Goyer. Upon graduation from Luther High School in 1951, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War, receiving the Purple Heart. He was honorably discharged in June 1954. He married Betty Mae Wall on July 11, 1953, in Oklahoma City and they were married for 62 years before her death in February 2016. J.C. retired from Tinker Air Force Base in December 1987, after working 32 years in computer operations. His hobbies included raising cattle, farming, hunting & fishing, and attending his grandchildren and great- grandchildren's school, church and sporting events. They affectionately referred to him as Grandpa and PaPa. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty; parents; brother Duane Goyer; sisters Carolyn Cole and Maxine Habben; bother-in-law Kenneth Habben; and nephews Kenneth Habben Jr. and Martin Cole. J.C. is survived by his children: Janet Lingo and husband Jerry of Edmond, Larry Goyer and wife Amy of Luther, Carol Haggard and husband Alan of Edmond, Glenn Goyer and wife Cindy of Edmond, and Mark Goyer and wife Heidi of Jones. His 11 grandchildren and their spouses: Jason and Mindy Lingo, James and Annie Lingo, Becky and Brian Ellithorp, Jill and Dave Ogden, Adam and Kassie Danker, Courtney and Alex Daviee, Tyler and Melissa Goyer, Whitney and Austin Goyette, Ethan Goyer, Robert and Kelly Haggard, Susan and Matt Rosser. Also, 14 great-grandchildren: Jenna, Lance, Jaxson, Kylee, Kolton, Claire, Heath, Grayson, Tristan, Branson, William, Michael, Jude and Naomi. J.C. is also survived by a brother, Donald Goyer of Choctaw; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Pallbearers are grandsons Jason, James, Adam, Tyler, Ethan and Brian. Arrangements are being handled by Baggerley Funeral Home, 930 South Broadway, Edmond, Oklahoma. Graveside services, at James' request, will be held on Friday, February 22nd, at 2:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Edmond 2 miles east of I-35 on 15th Street. In lieu of flowers, J.C. requests that donations may be made to the , Betty's favorite charity. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary