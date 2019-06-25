Resources More Obituaries for JAMES GROSEBECK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JAMES GROSEBECK

James "Jim" Van Groesbeck

June 10, 1948 - June 22, 2019



SAND SPRINGS

James "Jim" Van Groesbeck, 71, Sand Springs, OK Funeral Director and Owner of Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service, passed from this life Saturday, June 22, 2019. Services for Jim will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Olivet Baptist Church, Tulsa, OK. Visitation for Jim will be Monday, June 24, 2019, from 12 noon until 8 p.m. at the Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service in Sand Springs, OK. Another service for Jim will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Southern Hills Baptist Church, Oklahoma City. Visitation for Oklahoma City will be Tuesday, June 25, 2019, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Vondel Smith & Sons Mortuary at South Lakes in Oklahoma City. The family will greet friends from 6 until 7 p.m.

Jim was born in Oklahoma City to James Van Groesbeck and Lea (Folks) Groesbeck on June 10, 1948. He attended Capitol Hill High School and graduated in 1966. Jim attained a bachelor's from Oklahoma State University and the University of Central Oklahoma along with a master's degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Central Oklahoma. While at Oklahoma State, Jim pitched for the Cowboys a year before switching to the javelin throw on the track team, where he lettered three years.

Jim's funeral experience began in 1968 in funeral home ambulance service work. He had twenty-five years of funeral home, cemetery and cremation management and ownership in Oklahoma City. Before moving, Jim lived in Houston and Denver, while working for Service Corporation International, the world's largest funeral and cemetery company. He served as a regional president and was responsible for several hundred funeral homes, cemeteries, and crematories in 14 states and Canada.

Community involvement has included serving on several Boards of Directors, including the South Oklahoma City YMCA, Christian Heritage Academy, and Sand Springs Community Services. He also had full-time and adjunct faculty teaching experience in the Funeral Service Department at the University of Central Oklahoma.

Jim was a 32nd Degree Mason in Sand Springs Lodge Number 475, a member of the Tulsa Scottish Rite, and the Order of the Eastern Star. In addition to a membership in Rotary International for 30 years, his other community activities include the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce, the Gideons, and the Christian Businessmen organization. Mobley-Groesbeck Funeral Service is active in the Oklahoma Funeral Director's Association and by invitation only International Selected Independent Funeral Homes.

Jim was preceded in death by his dad, James Groesbeck. He is survived by his mother, Lea Groesbeck, of Oklahoma City; son, James, and daughter, Brittanie Groesbeck, of Oklahoma City; son and daughter, Chris and Jensen Groesbeck, grandchildren, Marek, Abigail, and Kamryn, of Oklahoma City, and Austin, of Plano, TX; and great-grandson, Elijah, of Plano, TX; sisters, Carol Dutton and husband David and Janet Cameron and husband Glenn; numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY REQUESTS DONATIONS BE MADE IN JIM'S NAME TO THE UCO FOUNDATION FOR SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS ENTERING THE FUNERAL INDUSTRY.

WELL DONE MY GOOD AND FAITHFUL SERVANT !!!

Published in The Oklahoman on June 25, 2019