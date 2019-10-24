|
|
James H. Hannafon III EDMOND
Jun. 2, 1955 - Oct. 22, 2019
James ("Jim") H. Hannafon III, of Edmond, OK, died in his home, surrounded by his wife and three children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born in Topeka, KS, Jim was a resilient man with strong morals and a passion for service; he enlisted in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman in 1975, served until 1982, and upon completion of his degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Buffalo in 1984, he became a commissioned officer in the Air Force where he served until he retired at Tinker AFB as a Major in 1998. He continued to work another 20 years for Midwest Regional Home Health as a physical therapist where he provided comfort, compassion, and guidance to those in his care. Always an avid sportsman, Jim enjoyed a number of outdoor activities including hiking, biking, skiing, camping, running, rowing, and rafting; he also enjoyed spending time watching sports with his family and friends, listening to music, and playing his guitar. Above all else, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his beloved wife of 42 years, Ellen Hannafon, and their children and grandchildren. Jim is survived by his wife, Ellen, his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Derek Freer, his son and daughter-in-law, James and Bethany Hannafon, and his daughter Kathryn Hannafon, as well as his grandsons Jacob and Benjamin Freer, and Wesley Hannafon, and his grand-daughters Haley Freer, and Ayla and Eleanor Hannafon. He is loved and missed by all. Jim's viewing will be at Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, 260 Main Street, Oneida, NY 13421 on Monday, October 28th; his funeral mass will be held at the Church of the Holy Family in Vernon, NY on Tuesday, October 29th.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 24, 2019