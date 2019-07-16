Home

Services
Southlawn Chapel
9350 E. 51st
Tulsa, OK 74145
918-663-2233
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Chapel in the Woods
3707 E. 101st St.
Tulsa, OK
JAMES HEARD


1933 - 2019
JAMES HEARD Obituary

James Heard
1933 - June 18, 2019

TULSA
James Heard, age 86, Retired Ins. Adjuster, went to be with our Lord on June 18, 2019, following extended illness. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Athena Bailey Heard, his brother Thomas, sister Becky Barrett, in-laws Dr Honey Karr, Dawn Seccombe' & Hank Bailey, children Jamie, Jo Lynn (Musgrave), Jeffery, Mike & Bill Heard, along with nephews, nieces & grand-children incl Will & Matt Heard. Jim was born in 1933 in Pampa, TX, to (E.A.) Ace & Pat (M.J.) Heard. Jim found Sobriety through A.A., and later became a Follower of Christ. He was a member of Church on the Move, but due to failing health was unable to attend in recent years. Jim's Memorial & Fellowship will be held on Friday, July 19th, from 4-6:30 p.m. at Chapel in the Woods, 3707 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK 74137. Please visit our Facebook Go Fund Me Page, "HELPING THE HEARDS".

"Living one day at a time,
Enjoying one moment at
a time. . .
That I may be reasonably happy in this life,
And supremely happy with Him forever in the next.'
Moore Southlawn Funeral Home - 918-663-2233

Published in The Oklahoman on July 16, 2019
