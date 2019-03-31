James Randolph

"Jim" Hunsucker

July 15, 1944 - March 28, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

James Randolph "Jim" Hunsucker, Maj US Army, Retired, passed away March 28, 2019, at the age of 74. He was born on July 15, 1944, in Dalton, GA to Pharris and Peggy Hunsucker. Growing up and to his family, he was always lovingly known as "Randy." Retiring from the U.S. Army after 20 years of service, Jim proudly served in Vietnam and received a Bronze Star. Following his military career, he was the business manager for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics. He was owner and operator of Hunsucker and Sons Fence Company. Jim is survived by four sons, James R. "Jimmy" Hunsucker II & his partner Jose; David Hunsucker and his children, Amber and Jessica & husband Matt, and their mother, Robbin Miranda, Rae and Diesel and their mother, Michelle Taylor; John Hunsucker & wife Lauri and children, Reigan, Riley, and Jake; and Ben Hunsucker & wife Ashley and their children, Grady and Cash; three great-grandchildren, Lanie, Mason, and Jett; two brothers, Maril Hunsucker & wife June and Gary Hunsucker & wife Pat; and one sister, JoAnn Henry Silzer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hunsucker; his parents, Pharris & Peggy Hunsucker; and four grandchildren, Keigan, Brody, Teigan, and Kagan. Services for Jim will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home, Moore, OK. Interment to follow at Moore Cemetery, Moore, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary