Parks Brothers Funeral Service
1405 W Main
Prague, OK 74864
(405) 567-2237
Interment
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parks Brothers Funeral Service
1405 W Main
Prague, OK 74864
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parks Brothers Funeral Service
1405 W Main
Prague, OK 74864
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Prague United Methodist Church
1103 Klabzuba
Prague, OK
JAMES JEZEK


James Jezek
Oct. 30, 1929 - Feb. 18, 2019

PRAGUE
James Jezek of Prague Oklahoma, passed on February 18, 2019 at his home in Prague.
James Jezek was born on October 30, 1929, in Prague, Oklahoma. He was the son of Frank and Elizabeth (Pospisil) Jezek. He grew up in Prague attending Prague Public Schools, graduating from Prague High School in 1947. He then furthered his education at the University of Oklahoma, where he received a Bachelor's in Science, graduating in May 1951. On March 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Charlene Ann Kahanek, and they made their home in Lubbock, Texas. He began his career as a pharmacist. They then moved to Sherman, Texas where he continued as a pharmacist, owning Dixie Drug. In 1964 he moved with his family back to Prague where he and his brother-in-law, Cye Kahanek, purchased the family's grocery store and added a pharmacy and they ran it for several years and retiring in the early 1980's. He loved playing golf, telling stories, OU sports. He also loved to snow ski and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of 67 years, Charlene Ann Jezek; and one daughter, Karey Reno.
James Jezek is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kay Rider and husband Ed Rider of Carrollton, Texas; son-in-law, Charles Reno of Lewisville, Texas; two grandchildren, Emily Rose Reno and Rebecca Ann Reno; sister-in-law, Mary Pat Kahanek; and sister, Carolyn Blackburn; nephew, Mark Blackburn; and two nieces, Laura Blackburn and Joyce Long.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, at 10:00 am, at Prague United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey officiating. Interment will follow at Prague Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at Parks Brothers Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation www.omrf.org
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 21, 2019
