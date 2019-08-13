|
|
James K. Bibb OKLAHOMA CITY
February 16, 1948 - August 5, 2019
On Monday, August 5th, James Kepner Bibb passed away at age 71.
James was born in 1948 in Fort Smith, AR, to Kepner and Mabel Bibb. He attended Putnam City High School, then served as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968.
James was a math whiz with a sharp sense of humor. As a young man he enjoyed drag racing, riding motorcycles, and playing pool.
James was preceded in death by father Kepner, mother Mabel, and sister Debi. He is survived by his girlfriend Carol, son Dan, brothers Ken and Gary, sister Judy, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial service to be held Sunday, Aug. 25th, 2019, in OKC, at VFW Hall, 4605 S. Penn Ave. at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019