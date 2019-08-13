Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
VFW Hall
4605 S. Penn Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for James Bibb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James K. Bibb


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

James K. Bibb
February 16, 1948 - August 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
On Monday, August 5th, James Kepner Bibb passed away at age 71.
James was born in 1948 in Fort Smith, AR, to Kepner and Mabel Bibb. He attended Putnam City High School, then served as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army from 1965-1968.
James was a math whiz with a sharp sense of humor. As a young man he enjoyed drag racing, riding motorcycles, and playing pool.
James was preceded in death by father Kepner, mother Mabel, and sister Debi. He is survived by his girlfriend Carol, son Dan, brothers Ken and Gary, sister Judy, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Memorial service to be held Sunday, Aug. 25th, 2019, in OKC, at VFW Hall, 4605 S. Penn Ave. at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.