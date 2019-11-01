|
James "Jim" Kyle, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
March 17, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019
James William "Jim" Kyle Jr. passed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born on March 17, 1931, in Stillwater, OK to James and Verna Kyle. Jim's career encompassed a wide array of experiences, including a stint as a staff reporter/photographer for The Oklahoman/Times, writing manuals for the Atlas Missile program and authoring numerous articles and books.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne; three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City (www.cityrescue.org/donate). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 1, 2019