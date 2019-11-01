Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES KYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES KYLE


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

James "Jim" Kyle, Jr.
March 17, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
James William "Jim" Kyle Jr. passed Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at his home in Oklahoma City, OK. He was born on March 17, 1931, in Stillwater, OK to James and Verna Kyle. Jim's career encompassed a wide array of experiences, including a stint as a staff reporter/photographer for The Oklahoman/Times, writing manuals for the Atlas Missile program and authoring numerous articles and books.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Joanne; three sons, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Mercer-Adams Funeral Home in Bethany. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City (www.cityrescue.org/donate). To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -