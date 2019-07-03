

























James L. Martin

April 24, 1929 - July 1, 2019



GUTHRIE

James L. Martin was born, the twelfth of fourteen children, to Grover Vernon Martin and Stella (McKay) Martin, on April 24, 1929 and died July 1, 2019. He grew up on a farm southwest of Guthrie in the Seward community. He attended school through the eighth grade at a one room school in Seward. James graduated from Guthrie High School in 1948, and married Maryanna Moon on October 16, 1948. He is survived by his wife, five children, Elaine Abernathy and husband Clayton of Edmond, Dr. Dean Martin and wife Andrea of Tulsa, Von Martin and wife Karen of Edmond, Jami Vance of Edmond, and Ted Martin and wife Kristina of Dallas. James is also survived by 13 grandchildren - Torrey Abernathy, Rebecca Bailey, Devon Cantrell and husband Jeremy, Marin Marzolf and husband Derek, Johnathan Martin, Elizabeth Martin, Kali Clark and husband Josh, Tara Martin, Derek Vance and wife Heather, Kristen Vance, Caroline Vance, Hope Martin and Ella Martin. There are 10 great grandchildren - Trent, Katelyn, Phillip, and Travis Bailey, Kyrin Rolen, Cooper and Charlee Cantrell, Stella and Karsten Clark, and Mark Michael Vance. Surviving sister, Ruth Kinney of Edmond; and one brother, Bill Martin and wife Merriann of Hewitt, Texas.

James was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Vernon Martin, Woodrow Martin, Chester Martin, and George Martin and by sisters, Pauline Jernigan, Mary Lee Ward Brister, Sarah Crowell, Alice Brandenburg, Gladys McBride, Doris Richard and Martha Murray, son-in-law, Mark Vance and two granddaughters, Caitlin Abernathy and Lily Martin.

James was employed by Terrill Dairy and Gilt Edge Farms from 1948 until 1966. Then he was in the insurance business until his retirement in January of 1996.

James was very active in his church, First United Presbyterian, where he served many terms as an elder. James served on local, Presbytery, Snyod, and National Boards of the Presbyterian Church. He was also active in civic and Masonic affairs. He is a past president of the Guthrie Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Meridian Technology Board, Guthrie Golf and Country Club, and had served on many committees and boards, including the Boards of the Logan Health Center, the Ambulance Board, and Farmers and Merchants Bank. James was the Mayor of Guthrie from 1981-1983 and received the Outstanding Citizen Award in 1974. His favorite hobby was golf.

Those wishing to make a memorial gift may make it to the Memorial Fund of the First United Presbyterian Church (102 E. Noble, Guthrie, OK 73044) or to the .

A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. officiated by Pastor Amy Rogers.

Services are under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.

Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at www.hayesfh.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019