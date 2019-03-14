|
|
James Henry CINCINNATI, OH
Lockwood V
March 22, 1928 - March 9, 2019
James Henry Lockwood V was a devoted husband of 69 years to M. Eileen (nee Young) Lockwood, loving father to James (Sherry) Lockwood VI and Judy (Houshang) Gorgin. Beloved grandfather to Stephanie, Kavon, James VII, and Shireen. Great-grandfather to Brendan, Brock, and Vida Rae. Chief Warrant Officer, US Army, Retired 26 years Active Military Service, Active wartime service Korea. Taught Electrical Engineering. Artist. Wood-worker. Model A Ford Restorer. James passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9th, in his home surrounded by his family at the age of 90. Visitation will be held in Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery and Arboretum on Friday, March 15th, beginning at 10:00am until time of service at 11:00am. Burial to follow at Spring Grove.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019