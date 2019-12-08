|
|
James R. Lowell ROUND ROCK, TX
June 26, 1927 - Dec. 4, 2019
James R. Lowell, born June 26, 1927, in Muskogee, passed quietly in his sleep in Round Rock, TX on Dec. 4, 2019, of natural causes. He was 92.
He attended Phillips University in Enid and the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, receiving his medical degree in 1953. He was in private practice of Internal Medicine in Oklahoma City both before and after serving on hospital staffs in Missouri and Texas. He retired from medical practice in 1989. He and his wife of 65 years, Laura, attended Crown Heights Christian Church. He was a respected doctor, a loving husband, an avid pilot, a skilled craftsman, an author, an inventor, a genealogist, a veteran, a father to four children, and a man of faith, honor and dignity.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura, in 2016. He is survived by his four children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Gifts in memory of James and Laura may be made to Crown Heights Christian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 8, 2019