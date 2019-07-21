James W. Loy

Nov. 29, 1925 - June 24, 2019



CHICKASHA

Memorial services for James "Jim" Loy, 93, of Chickasha, will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Ferguson Funeral Home, Chickasha. Jim Loy was born Nov. 29, 1925, in El Reno to Robert L. "Bert" Loy and Mildred (Lowe) Loy. He had one brother, the late Dr. Robert Loy.

Jim graduated from OKC's Classen High in 1943. He enlisted in the Navy, served on the U.S.S. Wayne and participated in the landing in Nagasaki.

After the war, Jim married Duane Colcord in OKC. They had three children, Jim Jr, Bob, and Dana.

Jim graduated from Oklahoma City University and earned his master's degree at Northwestern University of Chicago.

In 1955, Jim became administrator of The Chickasha Hospital and Clinic. In 1959, Grady Memorial Hospital opened, and Jim remained at what became Southern Plains Medical Center until retiring in 1990. He also served as president of the national Medical Group Management Association.

Jim also was deeply involved in Chickasha community affairs, serving on the City Council and Board of Education. He was president of the Jaycees, the Chamber of Commerce and the United Way and served two terms on the Oklahoma State Ethics Commission. In 2016, Jim was enshrined in the Chickasha Civic Hall of Fame.

During their decades together, Jim & Duane loved tennis, golf, skiing, collecting Native American art and traveling ... especially to their beloved New Mexico.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents; his brother; his son, Jim Jr.; and in 2014, his wife, Duane.

Survivors include his son, Bob, his wife, Debbie; daughter, Dana, her husband José Juan Colín; three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to either the Chickasha Public School Foundation or to the USAO Foundation. Published in The Oklahoman on July 21, 2019