James Michael 'Mike' Moon

September 29, 1963 - June 28, 2019



TULSA

Mike Moon was never afraid of hard work, or acting goofy to make kids laugh. He was a great label maker and brochure designer, and kept the cleanest automobiles ever. He was a super salesman and knew everything about the machines and products used for detailing automobiles. His daughter, Victoria, was the light of his life.

Mike was born September 29, 1963, the youngest child and only son of Sally [Means] and Jim Moon. He grew up in Bethany and was a 12-year graduate of Putnam City Schools, graduating from Putnam City West in 1982.

He was a wrestler and on the football team in high school. He made lifelong friends during his school years and enjoyed going to his class reunions.

Mike loved children of all ages and was a youth director at Mustang United Methodist Church and helped out with other youth groups over the years. He went on a mission trip to Honduras. He attended Southern Nazarene University for two years and then, moved to Tulsa and graduated from Rhema Bible College.

From the time he got his 1961 powder blue Chevy truck as a teenager, Mike loved automobiles. Naturally, in 1985 when he created one of his first products in the bathtub, the product was to make automobiles look 'new'. He began creating formulas and selling cleaning detergents, tire dressing "Moonshine", window and carpet cleaner to detail shops, car washes and large car dealerships. He named his products for his family members; for example: VM1 was named for his daughter. His business became The Detail Supply Warehouse in the 1990s. Many of his customers were loyal to him and his products for more than 20-30 years, even when his business burned to the ground in 2006. He rebuilt his business with his employees and his parents.

He was the impetus and inspiration for an automobile detail curriculum program developed at OSU Institute of Technology in Okmulgee, Okla. and Tulsa Tech. Mike's business customers stretched from Broken Arrow to Rogers, Arkansas to Joplin, Missouri to Caney, Kansas.

Throughout his life, his happiest times were spent with his daughter, Victoria, and at Lake Eufaula at his parents' cabin. As soon as he was able, he bought his own boat and owned several over his lifetime. On any summer weekend, he could be found with a boat full of family and children teaching them how to ski, or pulling them on tubes, boards and water skis.

Mike is survived by his daughter, Victoria Moon, Tulsa; and his step-children, Dr. Kristin Matthews and Steven Snodgrass, Tulsa, and their mother, Kristi; his parents, Jim and Sally Moon; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marcia and Gene Feisal, and Sherry and Bobby Cole; his only Aunt 'Bobbie' Barbara Cuttell; nieces, nephews, cousins and former employees. Special thanks to Jimmy Short and family for their kindness and grace.

Funeral services will be at 2 pm Wednesday, July 3, at Putnam City United Methodist Church, 5819 NW 41 Street, Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Mike Moon's name to: The Children's Center Rehabilitation Hospital, 6800 NW 39th Expressway, Bethany, OK 73008. Mercer Adams in Bethany will handle funeral arrangements. To share a memory or condolence, visit: www.mercer-adams.com Published in The Oklahoman on July 3, 2019