James P. Minick OKLAHOMA CITY
1938 - 2019
James P. Minick was born Jan. 9, 1938, to the late Arthur D. & Constance (Creech) Minick. He attended Classen High School and retired from the insurance business. As a self-discipline, Jim enlisted in and was proud to serve as a Marine. He believed once a Marine always a Marine. Jim loved golfing with his buddies and had many funny stories that originated on the golf course. He was an avid Sooners fan, his phone ring tone was Boomer Sooner. Missing him the most after 30 years, his wife, Ann (Lily Ann). Also survived by a son, Patrick; and daughter, Danni Lynn Kovernan, from a previous marriage, two granddaughters, and one great-granddaughter, all of Ohio; his sister, Mary Kay McCorkle (Loren); brother, Art Minick; stepson, Gary Minick; extended family and cherished friends. My beloved Jim passed away at OHH from an aortic aneurysm with family and friends at his bedside.
A Celebration of Life will be posted at a later date.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019