James "Jim" Roy Odiorne of Moore, OK went to be with our Lord the 6th Day of March, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Waco, TX on April 24th, 1937. He grew up in Ft. Worth, TX and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1954. He enjoyed his time in the Coast Guard, but 1958 he decided to serve his country further in the United States Air Force. A Veteran of Vietnam, he served for 20 years and retired honorably in 1974. He later worked for the United States Postal Service and retired in 1999. While going to school in Rapid City, SD he met the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Dorothy "Dodie" Marie Odiorne. Jim and Dodie expanded their love and shared it with their daughter Kelly and son Ryan. After Jim's return from Vietnam, the family settled in Moore, Oklahoma for the remainder of his days. Jim was an influence to young people throughout his life in the military, as a coach to many football and baseball teams, and as the patriarch of his family. Jim is celebrated as an amazing husband, father, Pappa, and friend. He is well respected, loved, and his smile will be missed by many. Jim's legacy lives on through his loving wife, Dodie Odiorne; daughter, Kelly Beyer; son, Ryan Odiorne; and his four grand children, Erin, Chelsey, James, and Josh; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kendyl, Brooklyn, and Diezel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Lee and Bessie Mae Odiorne; and his siblings Dorothy, Donald, and Jocelyn. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home Chapel, Moore, OK. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.