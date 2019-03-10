Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
John Ireland Funeral Home Chapel
Moore, OK
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sill National Cemetery
Elgin, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ODIORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ODIORNE


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" Roy
Odiorne
April 24, 1937 - March 6, 2019

MOORE
James "Jim" Roy Odiorne of Moore, OK went to be with our Lord the 6th Day of March, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Waco, TX on April 24th, 1937. He grew up in Ft. Worth, TX and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1954. He enjoyed his time in the Coast Guard, but 1958 he decided to serve his country further in the United States Air Force. A Veteran of Vietnam, he served for 20 years and retired honorably in 1974. He later worked for the United States Postal Service and retired in 1999. While going to school in Rapid City, SD he met the love of his life and wife of 57 years, Dorothy "Dodie" Marie Odiorne. Jim and Dodie expanded their love and shared it with their daughter Kelly and son Ryan. After Jim's return from Vietnam, the family settled in Moore, Oklahoma for the remainder of his days. Jim was an influence to young people throughout his life in the military, as a coach to many football and baseball teams, and as the patriarch of his family. Jim is celebrated as an amazing husband, father, Pappa, and friend. He is well respected, loved, and his smile will be missed by many. Jim's legacy lives on through his loving wife, Dodie Odiorne; daughter, Kelly Beyer; son, Ryan Odiorne; and his four grandchildren, Erin, Chelsey, James, and Josh; and four great-grandchildren, Ashton, Kendyl, Brooklyn, and Diezel. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd Lee and Bessie Mae Odiorne; and his siblings Dorothy, Donald, and Jocelyn. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at John Ireland Funeral Home Chapel, Moore, OK. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at Ft. Sill National Cemetery, Elgin, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.