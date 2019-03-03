























In Loving Memory

James Noble Ong

Nov. 1, 1954 - Feb. 25, 2018

Jim had a Master's degree in drama from OU. He had a lifelong devotion to the craft of acting and he made a

living as an actor his entire adult life. He was also a

director and a playwright.

He was a member of Street Players Theatre in Norman and a founding member of the Pollard Theatre in

Guthrie. He acted in many roles at the Pollard but was best known for his longtime portrayal of Scrooge in, "A Territorial Christmas Carol: An Oklahoma Tradition." He was a mentor to many young actors and was a favorite of the school children who came to see his plays.

He was an avid collector of DVDs, especially obscure horror films, animation, classic TV sitcoms and Dark Shadows. He had thousands of CDs that included lounge music, movie soundtracks, comedy and old radio

programs. His taste in books was eclectic and he had over 3000 in his collection. He had a vast knowledge of movie and TV trivia. He had a

distaste for yard work and house cleaning. Jim collected watches, pipes and film memorabilia. He loved hats, cigars, pipes, architecture, mid-century design, boxing (which he called "da fights"), Laurel and Hardy and the 3 Stooges. He loved to laugh and to entertain. And he loved his family.

He was the son of Bob and Jimmie Ong, both deceased. He is survived by his devoted brother, Tony, and his wife, Debra. Also by his Aunt Berdine Dodson and several cousins. He is also survived by his best friend David

Watson and his best friend Warren Dickson and his

son, James, who was his godson. Finally, he is

survived by

everyone - past and present - at the Pollard Theatre.

He truly did consider

them family.

Jim, you were a unique

individual. You impacted more lives than you ever knew. You found your dream early and chased it to the end. James Noble Ong will be missed and remembered always. Take a bow, Ongski. You've earned it.