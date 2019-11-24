|
James Madison Pierce BETHANY
Nov. 10, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2019
James Madison Pierce passed from this life on Nov. 22, 2019, to his heavenly home. He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Canton, OK to Irvie and Pauline (Peterman) Pierce. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a sheetmetal mechanic for many years. Survivors include his wife, Maxine; daughter, Jamie and husband Bobby; grandson, Tristan and wife Maria; granddaughter, Jordan - all of the OKC area; two brothers, Paul and wife Gwyn, of Taloga, OK; and Leon and wife Jackie, of Utah; numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss his smiling face and easy laugh forever. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mercer-Adams Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory of condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019