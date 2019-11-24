Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
(405) 495-4363
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
3925 North Asbury Avenue
Bethany, OK 73008
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PIERCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PIERCE


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

James Madison Pierce
Nov. 10, 1941 - Nov. 22, 2019

BETHANY
James Madison Pierce passed from this life on Nov. 22, 2019, to his heavenly home. He was born Nov. 10, 1941, in Canton, OK to Irvie and Pauline (Peterman) Pierce. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He was employed as a sheetmetal mechanic for many years. Survivors include his wife, Maxine; daughter, Jamie and husband Bobby; grandson, Tristan and wife Maria; granddaughter, Jordan - all of the OKC area; two brothers, Paul and wife Gwyn, of Taloga, OK; and Leon and wife Jackie, of Utah; numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss his smiling face and easy laugh forever. Memorial Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Mercer-Adams Chapel. Interment will be at a later date in Bethany Cemetery. To share a memory of condolence or to read the full obituary, please visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercer-Adams Funeral Service - Bethany
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -