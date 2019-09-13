Home

Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
John Ireland Funeral Home
James Ray Heavener


1934 - 2019
James Ray Heavener


OKLAHOMA CITY
James Ray Heavener, 85, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019. The son of James T. Heavener and Sylvia Heavener, Jim was born on July 30, 1934 in Poteau, OK. Jim was the owner and operator of Jimmy's Auto Repair in OKC for many years. He loved to hunt and spend time in the outdoors. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Ruth Heavener and the proud father of 4 daughters, Pam Cook (Roger), Phyllis Barton, Peggy Adams (David), and Patti Hall (Gregg); grandchildren, Amber, Kim, Roger Jr., Russell, Matt, Brooke, Travis, Caiti and Austin; great grandchildren, Kailee, Brooklynn, Sophia, Cooper and Tucker. He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 sons, Jimmy and Mike; and one grandson, Skyler Hall. Services will be on Sat., Sept. 14, 2019, at 1:00 PM at John Ireland Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 13, 2019
