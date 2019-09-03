|
|
James A Roedl OKLAHOMA CITY
June 26, 1942 - Aug. 30, 2019
James Arthur Roedl, better known as Jim, accomplished pianist, man of countless illnesses, and meticulous searcher of orthopedic shoes, departed this world on the morning of Friday, August 30, 2019, at the age of 77.
Jim was a pacifistic prince who doted on Karen, his wife, for 32 years. Nothing and no one could stop her from taking care of him, including donating her own kidney. A testament to how they matched in every way. Karen and Jim spent their retirement years working an entire crossword puzzle every morning, while sipping their coffee and mesmerizing one another with their quips and flirtatious answers.
As a masterful musician and writer, his music and stories of pain and beauty in the world, fill his family and friends with the awe-inspiring delight he felt for life. His work leaves us with his memory for a lifetime.
Jim is survived by his adoring wife, Karen Roedl, of OKC; daughter, Gina Pickett & wife Shavonda, of OKC; daughter, Michelle Keller & Kirk, of OKC; niece, Kali DeYager & husband Andy, of Edmond; nephew, Chip Compton & Robby Sanje, of Edmond; three grandchildren, Aubri, Tripp, and Charli, of Edmond; brother, Bob Roedl & wife Madeleine, of Del City; and two nieces, Julie Choat and Jana Lozier, of Del City.
Jim was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Katheryn & Joseph, of OKC; his sister-in-law, Dianne Compton, of OKC; and his grandchild, Harper Dianne Compton, of OKC.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Old Trinity of Paseo, 3000 N. Lee Ave., OKC, OK 73103.
In lieu of flowers, please send a kidney. Just kidding. Please consider donating to the Oklahoma Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 3, 2019